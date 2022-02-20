$700.99 Million in Sales Expected for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report sales of $700.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $703.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $696.30 million. The Ensign Group posted sales of $627.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.79. The stock had a trading volume of 197,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

