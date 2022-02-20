$796.07 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce sales of $796.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $792.60 million. Match Group reported sales of $667.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

MTCH opened at $107.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

