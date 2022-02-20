80,000 Shares in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Arena Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,956,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $324,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARNA. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.86.

ARNA stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.45. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

