8PAY 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $131,319.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. 8PAY has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $131,319.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.57 or 0.06864607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,430.57 or 1.00134082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00052103 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

