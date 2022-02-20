8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) vs. LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Head-To-Head Comparison

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 8X8 and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million 2.91 -$165.59 million ($1.58) -8.30 LiveRamp $443.03 million 6.17 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -78.63

LiveRamp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 8X8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 8X8 and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 5 4 0 2.30 LiveRamp 0 1 6 0 2.86

8X8 presently has a consensus target price of $21.45, suggesting a potential upside of 63.62%. LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.55%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than 8X8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

8X8 has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -29.07% -96.59% -20.38% LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63%

Summary

LiveRamp beats 8X8 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

