927,355 Shares in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 927,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,873,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

In other news, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Gilchrist bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 262,500 shares of company stock worth $2,782,250 in the last three months.

NYSE:FXLV opened at $14.99 on Friday. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

