9,901 Shares in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $68,009,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $53,076,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $49,441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $16,045,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at $11,776,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PWSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

