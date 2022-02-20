AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $144.03 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $147.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55. The company has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

