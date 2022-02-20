AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $144.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $147.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.47.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

