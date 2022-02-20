Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 28,540 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 28,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $578,220.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 69,530 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,788.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,169 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $716,869.58.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 17,625 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.44 per share, with a total value of $360,255.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 23,640 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $454,597.20.

On Friday, February 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 12,935 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $242,143.20.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 85,209 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $1,601,929.20.

On Monday, January 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 35,300 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $697,528.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,240 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $688,197.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 78,480 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,878.40.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 117,646 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.53 per share, with a total value of $2,179,980.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

