AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AC Immune from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 5,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth $1,488,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AC Immune by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 31,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in AC Immune by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 318,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

