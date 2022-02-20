ACT Capital L.L.C. Buys Shares of 70,500 Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Anavex Life Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.63 million, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.