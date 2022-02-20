ACT Capital L.L.C. Has $2.09 Million Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech comprises 1.1% of ACT Capital L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. ACT Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 56.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 255.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at $1,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

