ACT Capital L.L.C. Has $317,000 Stake in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,056,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 317,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report on Sunday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE SQZ opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

In other SQZ Biotechnologies news, Director Amy W. Schulman purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $40,367.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

