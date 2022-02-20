ACT Capital L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

ACT Capital L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Quidel by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Quidel by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quidel by 14,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

QDEL opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average of $130.29. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $193.07.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.