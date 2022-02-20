Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $995,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,834 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 34,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 38,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 234,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.83 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

