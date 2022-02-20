Adalta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,227,000 after buying an additional 72,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after buying an additional 70,586 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,882,000 after buying an additional 49,884 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,083,000 after buying an additional 69,812 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE opened at $118.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.41 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

CBOE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

