Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $54.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $64.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.30% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

