AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

NYSE:ASIX traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 904,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AdvanSix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 286,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after buying an additional 183,378 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AdvanSix by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 18,195 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 35,745 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AdvanSix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

