Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 20.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 141.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,900,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 9.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 64,459 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRBK stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.55. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

