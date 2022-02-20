Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $47,000 Position in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000.

NYSEARCA ASPY opened at $27.64 on Friday. ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.36.

