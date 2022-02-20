Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $45,000 in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $169,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $1,391,000. Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $2,277,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $23,961,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $9.09 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Several research firms recently commented on AMBP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

