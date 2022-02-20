Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $45,000 in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $169,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $1,391,000. Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $2,277,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $23,961,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $9.09 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
