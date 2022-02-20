Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.65 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSE A opened at $132.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.95. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

