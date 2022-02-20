Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $62.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

