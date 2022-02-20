Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$93.56.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$98.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

TSE AEM traded down C$1.26 on Friday, hitting C$70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,831. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$58.02 and a 52-week high of C$89.95. The stock has a market cap of C$31.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$437,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,661 shares of company stock worth $1,167,745.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.