Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $76.41 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 154.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

