AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives $2.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIBRF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.84) to €2.75 ($3.13) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Shares of AIBRF remained flat at $$2.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63. AIB Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.48.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.