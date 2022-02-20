Aion (AION) One Day Volume Hits $6.37 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Aion has a market capitalization of $43.33 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,066.34 or 1.00021139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00068788 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.21 or 0.00256566 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00148314 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.45 or 0.00300713 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004839 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001428 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

