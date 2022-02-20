Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ABNB. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.48.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.35. Airbnb has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $215.49. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total value of $24,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 67.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $323,529,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.