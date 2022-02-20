Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Barclays

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.48.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $174.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $129.71 and a 52-week high of $215.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.35. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.88) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after buying an additional 294,290 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.