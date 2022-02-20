Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Raymond James

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AKAM. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.55.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $100.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $120.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock worth $590,877. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,248 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 281,909 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

