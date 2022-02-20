Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.05) and the highest is ($0.73). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.98) to ($4.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In related news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.45. 183,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,391. The firm has a market cap of $625.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.93. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

