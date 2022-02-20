Alchemy Pay Achieves Market Capitalization of $210.20 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $210.20 million and approximately $190.47 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.20 or 0.00274396 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00075716 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00091248 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004291 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,058,844,046 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

