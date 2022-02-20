Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.20

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.20 and traded as high as C$17.37. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$17.32, with a volume of 3,755 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$654.71 million and a PE ratio of 9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.07.
About Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)
