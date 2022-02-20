Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.60, a PEG ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,600,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,045,000 after acquiring an additional 731,077 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,570,000 after acquiring an additional 827,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,088,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,655,000 after acquiring an additional 52,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,453,000 after acquiring an additional 772,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

