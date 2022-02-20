Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) PT Raised to $28.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATI. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

