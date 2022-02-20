Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) PT Raised to $30.00 at Benchmark

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

ATI opened at $23.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Capital International Investors increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,176,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,977,000 after buying an additional 1,089,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,574,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,540,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,334,000 after buying an additional 669,769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,773,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after buying an additional 609,259 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

