Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Cut to $145.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALLE. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.80.

NYSE ALLE opened at $114.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. Allegion has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

