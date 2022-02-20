Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Alliant Energy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.670-$2.810 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.

LNT opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

