Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €260.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €260.00 ($295.45) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($301.14) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($305.68) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($312.50) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €246.77 ($280.42).

Allianz stock opened at €214.10 ($243.30) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €218.18 and a 200-day moving average of €205.41. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

