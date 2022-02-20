AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0115

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. AllSafe has a market cap of $105,613.41 and approximately $352.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00024726 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

