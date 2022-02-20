Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Citigroup

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATUS. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 79.95% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,000 shares of company stock worth $379,200 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,251,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 63,553 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $5,752,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 971,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after acquiring an additional 408,849 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 542,150 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.