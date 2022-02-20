Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $44.87 and last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 266855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.79.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 28.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 194,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 48.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

