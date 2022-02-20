Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) PT Set at €214.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €214.00 ($243.18) price target on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of AAD opened at €162.20 ($184.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $927.47 million and a PE ratio of 27.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is €169.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €176.35. Amadeus FiRe has a fifty-two week low of €115.60 ($131.36) and a fifty-two week high of €206.50 ($234.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93.
Amadeus FiRe Company Profile
