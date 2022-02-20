Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of Cable Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,462. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,194.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,332.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

