Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives $209.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.20.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $134.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.34 and a 200 day moving average of $158.76. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

