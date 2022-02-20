Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,590,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 34,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABEV. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. Ambev has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $27,483,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 103,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 72,671 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 581,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 44,112 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,235,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 95,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.