AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.88.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $38.50 on Thursday. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2,729.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,601,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,475 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

