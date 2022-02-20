Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings. Ameren reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren stock opened at $84.67 on Thursday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.59%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

