American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.25). American Airlines Group posted earnings of ($4.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

AAL stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. 30,384,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,878,680. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

