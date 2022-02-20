American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.25). American Airlines Group posted earnings of ($4.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
AAL stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. 30,384,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,878,680. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.